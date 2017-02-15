Superintendent search begins at Shawnee

LIMA — The Shawnee school district took the next step in filling its superintendent position as it officially began seeking candidates with advertisements beginning Monday.

The position was vacated July 11 when Superintendent Michael Lamb was found dead in his office at 8:45 a.m. The death was attributed to natural causes. Don Wade was hired as interim superintendent by the school board July 18.

The Allen County Educational Service Center will assist the school board in its search. Allen County ESC Superintendent Steve Arnold said he contacted the Shawnee board last fall about possibly aiding in the search, and the board officially approved that move in November.

Arnold said the ultimate goal would be to have a superintendent hired by July 1.

“We are hoping we can have someone hired by that date so they could come in and work with Mr. Wade,” Arnold said. “But that is not a guarantee. It will depend on who they choose.”

Arnold said that superintendent contracts usually are dated to end July 31, which could move back the official hire date. Tentative timelines include an application deadline of March 15, interviews beginning March 27, and a board decision on who to hire by April 25.

Wade is contracted through July 31.

The school board identified several criteria for the position:

•An Ohio superintendent certificate.

•Experience as a school administrator with superintendent experience preferred.

•An understanding of Ohio school law, finance, regulations and financial reporting.

•Business management skills in long-range planning, fiscal forecasting, personal management, collective bargaining and insurance management.

•Communication skills.

•Multitasking.

•Personal integrity.

•Ability as a curriculum visionary.

The Shawnee school district is funded by 34.57 mills locally and 46.6 percent of its funding is local. There are 282 school district employees. The average teacher salary is $60,686.

Those interested in the position are asked to submit a letter of interest outlining qualifications, a copy of their current superintendent license, an updated résumé, and three current letters of professional reference to: Steve Arnold, Superintendent, Allen County Educational Service Center, 1920 Slabtown Road, Lima, OH 45801.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

