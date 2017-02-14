Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance and Alpha Kapa Alpha Soroity host town hall meetings

LIMA — The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance and Alpha Kapa Alpha Sorority will hosts three town hall meetings with the Lima mayoral candidates. Each meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be held at Second Baptist Church, 520 W. Spring St., Lima.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow the candidate to communicate his plans and vision for the City of Lima.

The first meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 16, with current Lima mayor, David Berger.

Second meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 23, with Derry Glenn.

The third meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 30, with Keith Cheney.

