Speaker presenting on rural schoolhouses in Allen County

Rural Schoolhouses of Allen County, 2 p.m. Allen County Musuem, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Michael Buettner presenting. Free and open to the public.

LIMA — Michael Buettner, of Lima, will be speaking at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima. He will be speaking on “The Rural Schoolhouses of Allen County, Ohio.” The meeting is free and open to the public.

Buettner’s presentation will include slides of the maps he created of Allen County townships showing the location of the 100-plus schoolhouses and photos of the surviving structures. Guests are encouraged to bring photographs and memories or souvenirs related to the subject.

