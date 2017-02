FINDLAY — The Ohio Department of Transportation will be closing the Interstate 75 northbound rest area south of Findlay for several hours Wednesday to repair the water system. The closure is expected to begin at approximately 2 p.m.

The parking area will remain open, and portable toilet units will be available for use. Drinking water will not be available.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day, and the rest area will be back in full service.