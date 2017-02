LIMA — The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who burglarized the American Legion, located at 711 South Shore Drive, Lima, on Sunday, Feb. 5. The suspect was captured on video entering and exiting the business.

The video can be seen on the Lima Police Department’s Facebook page or on LimaOhio.com.

Contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 with information related to the crime.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_News-33.jpg