One injured in four-vehicle crash in Hancock County

BIGLICK TOWNSHIP — A four-vehicle accident left one injured Monday evening in Biglick Township in Hancock County.

Daniel Arbogast, 20, of Tiffin, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado eastbound on U.S. 224 when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Van Williams, 20, of Tiffin. The Caravan was forced into the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV, which was stopped in traffic waiting to turn left into a private drive. The Caravan then spun 180 degrees and was struck by a 2017 Freightliner driven by Joseph Shetina, 37, of Norton.

Arbogast was transported by HANCO EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries. All other individuals were released from the scene by HANCO EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.