One man shot Tuesday morning in Lima

LIMA — A man was shot Tuesday morning in Lima’s north end, and a suspect is currently in Lima Police custody.

At 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, the Lima Police and Lima Fire Departments were alerted to a possible shooting at 805 Brendonwood Drive.

“When we arrived, we located one victim,” Lima Police Sgt. Jason Garlock said. “He was transported to the hospital, and we have three people detained at this time. Everything is indicating it was a shooting at this time.”

Garlock described the other two detainees, whose names were not released, as witnesses to the incident. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Since the original incident, the Lima Police Department has identified the victim as Cory Shindler, 31, who received a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center, where he is currently in serious condition. The suspect, Joseph Spencer, 61, was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Allen County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault.

By Craig Kelly

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

