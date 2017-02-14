1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Hardin County crash Monday afternoon

McGUFFEY — A woman was killed and two men hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash south of McGuffey in Marion Township.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jack Parkins, of McGuffey, was driving east on county Road 110 Monday afternoon and lost control of the vehicle, going off the south side of the road. The car overturned in a drainage ditch. A passenger in the vehicle, Patricia Parr, of McGuffey, was taken to Lima Memorial Health System, where she was pronounced dead.

Parkins and another passenger, Jeffery Jones, were also taken to Lima Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available late Monday.