Grand opening for new headquarters for Kan Du Studios in Findlay

FINDLAY — A grand opening will be held for the new downtown headquarters of Kan Du Studios from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at 318 W. Main Cross St., Findlay.

The event marks the end of a two-year, $560,000 renovation of the landmark Rocking U Building. The funding came from grants from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation and from the Blanchard Valley Center Capital Improvement Fund.

Kan Du Studios is a division of Blanchard Valley Industries and supports Hancock County artists with developmental disabilities. Its previous location was at 329 S. Main St., Findlay.

“As a society, we have come to better understand the contributions individuals with developmental disabilities can make to a community,” Kelli Grisham, superintendent of the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which purchased the property in 2015, said in a press release. “By making this move to a newly renovated building in the heart of downtown Findlay, Kan Du will open up opportunities for the individuals they support. It will make us a better community.”

