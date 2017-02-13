Gas prices climb 3 cents in Lima area

LIMA — Gas prices in the Lima area have increased 3 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.10 early Monday, up from $2.07 last week. It is also up 56 cents from last year’s average of $1.54, but it fell 12 cents from last month’s average of $2.22.

The lowest average price in the region was $1.98 in Hardin County, followed by Van Wert ($2.07), Putnam and Shelby ($2.08), Hancock ($2.09), Allen and Mercer ($2.10), Auglaize ($2.11) and Logan ($2.14) counties.

Each county saw an increase in gas prices over the last week, with the exception of Hardin County, which saw its prices fall 6 cents. Gas prices rose between 1 and 8 cents in the eight other counties.

The average price in Ohio was $2.12 early Monday, making it the 11th least-expensive state in the country. Ohio’s prices rose 7.6 cents per gallon from the previous week. This compares with the national average, which climbed 1.4 cents in the last week to $2.27.

“The era of falling gasoline prices will likely be coming to an end soon at a gas station near you,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said in a news release. “Not to say declines are completely done, but over the next few weeks we’ll likely see more times when stations are raising their prices than dropping them, thanks to gasoline demand that will soon begin recovering and crude oil imports that will soon reflect OPEC’s lower output.”

DeHaan added that the national average typically rises 35 to 65 cents from February to Memorial Day.

“There’s no reason to believe the same won’t happen this year, so buckle up,” he said.

