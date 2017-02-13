Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky.

Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus. The proposal requires legislative approval.

The Republican governor made history in 2012 by taking the annual address out of Columbus for the first time in state history with a speech in eastern Ohio’s Steubenville. He has delivered the address outside the Ohio Statehouse ever since.

Sandusky adds further geographic diversity to cities Kasich has selected so far, which also include Lima in western Ohio, Medina in northeast Ohio, Wilmington in the southwest and Marietta along the Ohio River.

In a statement, Kasich called Lake Erie “the state’s crown jewel” and said holding the speech there would be the perfect opportunity to show it off.

“Lake Erie was always held a special place in my heart, dating back to wonderful vacations I enjoyed there a child,” he said.

The assessment of Ohio’s status is traditionally delivered to a joint legislative session before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and statewide officeholders.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_114826654-f540a997e9de4d23b1d26dfef26663aa-2.jpg Ohio Gov. John Kasich