Country star Lynch to perform at Allen County Fair

LIMA – Dustin Lynch will be the headlining music act Aug. 19 at the Allen County Fair.

Lynch has been on a steady path toward superstardom with three consecutive No. 1 hits, two Top 5 albums, platinum-level sales and back-to back summers on one of the biggest tours in country music.

With the release of “Seein’ Red,” Lynch is shifting into high gear. The concert will open with country music legend Neal McCoy.

“The Board of Directors have again stepped up to present the best country music has to offer. This mega show will be a night to remember. We’re ecstatic to have these groups performing at the 2017 Allen County Fair,” said Bob Fricke, general manager of the Allen County Fair.

McCoy has sold more than 6 million records during his historic career in country music. No. 1 singles include “Wink” and “You Gotta Love That,” as well as the popular “The Shake” and “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.”

Tickets for the Dustin Lynch with Neal McCoy concert go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at allencofair.com. Box office sales at the fairgrounds and by telephone begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.

Ticket prices are $40 for grandstand and bleachers, $50 for the party pit, and $100 for the VIP party pit directly in front of the stage. Prices include service charges but do not include a gate admission ticket to the fair, which is required. VISA, Discover and MasterCard are accepted.

Fricke reminds buyers when purchasing on the internet to only use the fair’s website allencofair.com. Other sites are mainly made up of ticket brokers and resellers that often charge customers two to three times face value of the ticket, he said.

The first single from Lynch’s current album, “Seein’ Red,” is a fist-pumping blast of intensity full of flirtatious heat and tangled-up passion, and the next step in the Tennessee native’s evolution. He’s already been to the top of the charts with traditional country (“Cowboys and Angels”), party-rockers (“Where It’s At (Yep, Yep),” “Hell of a Night”) and simmering romance (“Mind Reader”). Now he’s adding raw, animal attraction to the mix.

McCoy has released 15 studio albums on various labels and has released 34 singles to country radio. He has been on 15 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of. The two-time Entertainer of the Year will provide his customary high energy performance for concert fans to enjoy.

Dustin Lynch will perform at the Allen County Fair on Aug. 19. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DustinLynch-submitted-2.jpg Dustin Lynch will perform at the Allen County Fair on Aug. 19.

By Staff Reports [email protected]