Youth Profile: Waynesfield teen records album in Nashville

WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield-Goshen senior Chase Cummings enjoys two things in life the most, farming and music.

He is hoping to turn his love for both into a career.

Cummings, 18, began playing the mandolin at the age of 7, and later learned to play the guitar. However, he never began thinking seriously about a music career until about a little more than a year ago. In that short time, Cummings has now learned to write music and has already recorded his own album, “Ain’t Going Nowhere,” which was recorded in Nashville.

“I am starting to make that my job,” Cummings said.

Cummings has an uncle who is a producer in Nashville and who helped him with the recording. It is available at http://www.chasecummingsmusic.com.

“I would just like to get to a point where I am writing enough to make a living,” Cummings said. “Maybe even a little bit of stardom.”

In the meantime, Cummings is working on the family farm, C and C Farms, which has been in the family for years. Cummings is also the Waynesfield-Goshen FFA chapter president. FFA received word of Cummings’ musical prowess, and he was invited to play at both the state convention this past spring and the National FFA Convention in October. Cummings is excelling in the classroom, carrying a 3.8 GPA.

Cummings is the son of Brett and Nita Cummings and he has two younger brothers.

