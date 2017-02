CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Public Library will offer a free technology class with IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller at 5 p.m. Monday.

The class will include information about menus, browsers, the Microsoft store and more. For teens to adults.

Call 419-645-5447 to register.

