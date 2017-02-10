Girls awarded $6.2M over mom’s stabbing by foster sister

WILLOUGHBY — An Ohio judge has awarded $6.2 million in damages for two girls who saw their mother fatally stabbed by their teenage foster sister, who had a sexual relationship with the victim’s husband.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports a Lake County judge made judgments of $5 million in damages against the attacker, Sabrina Zunich, and $1.2 million against the man, Kevin Knoefel.

Authorities alleged Knoefel persuaded his foster daughter to kill his 41-year-old wife in 2012 so he could collect life insurance money.

The now 22-year-old Zunich is serving 30 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated murder and testifying against her foster father.

Knoefel was convicted of complicity and sexual battery charges and sentenced to life in prison. He argued that Zunich acted alone.

