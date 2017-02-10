Police calls

900 block of Lima Avenue, Delphos — Police were called to a home Wednesday where a woman said her ex-boyfriend and his mother have been repeatedly contacting her and harassing her.

State Route 66 at East Suthoff Street, Delphos — Police were called Wednesday to the scene where a semi-truck was off the road and stuck in soft ground.

500 block of Williams Avenue, Delphos — Police were called to a home Tuesday where an angry man drove through a person’s yard and mud was thrown on the house.

1100 block of Elida Avenue, Delphos — Officers were called to a business Monday over a theft.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.