Interstate 75 in Findlay to be reconstructed, widened

FINDLAY — Beaver Excavating Company out of Canton is the apparent low bidder for the Findlay Interstate 75 reconstruction project, with a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation expected to be signed in the next two weeks.

The project will involve reconstruction and widening of the interstate from just south of Harrison Street in Findlay to the county Road 99 exchange, with a third lane to be added in both the northbound and southbound direction. The U.S. Route 68 interchange will also be reconstructed, and noise walls will be installed.

Construction is expected to begin in early spring and continue through the fall. Beaver Excavating won the project with a bid of $113.2 million.