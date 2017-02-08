Treglia appointed interim sheriff in Allen County

LIMA — Matt Treglia was appointed interim sheriff for Allen County on Wednesday following the sudden death of Jimmy Everett the evening before.

The Allen County commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday to make the appointment. The room was filled with sheriff’s deputies who watched the sorrowful process. Treglia, who served as a staff lieutenant, accepted the appointment.

Everett died Tuesday evening. He was a 40-year employee of the sheriff’s office and replaced Sam Crish, who resigned last month amid a series of legal issues. Everett was appointed one week ago.

Interim Sheriff Matt Treglia http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Matt-Treglia.jpg Interim Sheriff Matt Treglia