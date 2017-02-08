Snowfall, slippery conditions expected today in Lima region

LIMA — Winter weather returns to the Lima area today, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Allen County. Other communities included in the advisory are Ottawa, Leipsic, Columbus Grove, Continental and Pandora.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has also issued a winter weather advisory for Auglaize, Mercer and Hardin Counties, including the communities of Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Celina, Coldwater, Kenton and Ada. The advisory is in effect from noon until 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, snow is expected to spread from eastern Indiana throughout the region by mid-morning, continuing through the late afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. In southern counties, a mix of snow and rain is expected this morning, with approximately 2 inches of snow expected to accumulate through the rest of the day.

The Allen County EMA is advising motorists to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities for the duration of the advisory.

By Craig Kelly ckelly@civitasmedia.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

