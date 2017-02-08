Flu cases on upswing in Allen County

LIMA — Cases of influenza have been occurring at a rapid pace. Due to the uptick in flu cases, St. Rita’s Medical Center has put a restriction on visitors.

According to a statement from hospital officials, since the weekend, there have been a reported 138 flu cases at the Medical Center’s urgent care and emergency department alone. Of the 138 flu cases, 18 patients have been admitted.

The hospital is restricting people with symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever or diarrhea, as well as those under the age of 14 from visitation.

The restriction has no end date.

“We actually don’t have a day, it’s really just going to depend on how many patients we’re seeing and the influx. We’re going to keep an eye on that number. It’s just a day-by-day basis, but today we are restricting. We are putting fliers up around the Medical Center. It really just depends on the numbers and just paying close attention to that,” said Courtney O’Banion, communications coordinator at St.Rita’s Medical Center.

According to Allen County Health Department Epidemiologist Jeanetta Francy, during the month of January the Health Department had 26 cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations. So far, the month of February, the Health Department has had a reported 27 cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations.

“So from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, we have had more cases reported than we did in during the entire month of January,” Francy said.

“The flu is actually only reported to us at the Health Department if it results in a hospitalization related to the flu. So if people go to their doctor and they test positive for Influenza A we don’t get that report. We only get the influenza associated hospitalizations,” said Francy.

The flu has an incubation period from when you first get exposed to the illness until when you start exhibiting symptoms of one to four days. After that, fever, chills, headache, sore muscles, runny nose and cough occur.

“You can have the symptoms for a week to a couple of weeks, it just depends on your immune system. It affects people differently, but usually the flu does last for a while,” Francy said.

The average person will not know if they are exposed, but they can take preventative measures.

“You really don’t know if you are exposed. The best way to not get the flu is to take prevention measures. So the best prevention for everyone is to get the flu vaccine every year. It’s just a simple shot, it does however, take two weeks for your body to build up the antibodies to protect you against the flu. That is important to keep that in mind when getting the vaccine. It takes a couple weeks to develop for the full protection,” Francy said.

It’s not too late to get the flu shot.

“The Centers for Disease Control says flu season is October through May. It’s only February so we have the flu shots. There are no shortages in Ohio or even in the country. So pharmacies, doctor offices and the Health Department offer the vaccines,” Francy said.

“The CDC has said that the flu vaccine this year is covering the strains that are circulating around the area and around the country at this time. That’s why it’s really important that you get the flu shot,” Francy said.

Lima Memorial Health System infection preventionist Pam Lawrence echoes Francy’s prevention measures.

“We have had a big increase in our influenza cases. And so this has been very unusual since it’s already February. It usually peaks in December, January, but we just keep seeing more and more cases right now,” Lawrence said.

Lima Memorial Health System has signs at every entrance instructing people if they have a fever or if they are sick to please not visit. They also have respiratory etiquette signs, that means if you cough you should cough in your sleeve, always wash your hands, and suggesting cleaning of all high-touch surfaces daily.

“Also, the other thing we have been telling patients and associates is you need to avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes. What you do is you get the virus on your hands and that’s how it’s transmitted to you is through those mucus membranes of eyes, mouth or nose,” Lawrence said. “We highly recommend the flu shot.”

Blanchard Valley Health System in Findlay has not noticed an overwhelming number of influenza cases.

“I talked to our infection preventionist and we do not have a visitor restriction at this point,” said Megan James, communication coordinator.

They have seen an upswing of respiratory issues.

“I did talk to her [infection preventionist] about inpatient flu and she said we are not seeing an overwhelming amount of cases with influenza, instead we are seeing more pediatric cases with [respiratory syncytial virus] from the inpatient perspective. Overall we are just seeing a lot of respiratory illness in general, so that would include flu, RSV and strep throat. In general just respiratory illness,” James said.

According to Francy at the Allen County Health Department be aware of how you feel.

“Wash your hands with warm soap and water, if you’re coughing or sneezing make sure to cover that with your arm or something. If you are sick, stay home. That is really important so that you don’t get everyone else sick, and then if possible, just avoid people who are sick,” Francy said.

