Youth Profile: Pandora-Gilboa kindergartner enjoys being Rocket of the month

PANDORA — Five-year-old Elaina Slone is just getting her academic career started.

Just a few months into kindergarten, she is making sure she gets it started on the right foot.

Elaina was chosen Rocket of the month for February at Pandora-Gilboa Elementary School. It is plain to see that she could not be any prouder holding the honor.

“It is really nice,” Elaina said.

The award is given to a student each month that is attentive in their school work, exhibits good behavior, and works well with other classmates. For her efforts, Elaina received a medal and a certificate to take home.

“I also got to be first in line to walk to lunch,” Elaina said.

Elaina is enjoying her first year of school. While she is still young, her teacher, Carla Montgomery, is already leaving an impression on her.

“I really like it in her class,” Elaina said. “I like Pandora-Gilboa because we get to learn stuff every day.”

Because of the influence she is getting from her teacher, Elaina has already began to chart her career map.

“When I grow up, I want to be a teacher like Mrs. Montgomery,” Elaina said.

Elaina said she likes spending time with her family and living in rural Pandora. Her family has nine horses at home, and Elaina talked fondly of periodically getting to go for a ride on “Daisy,” one of their horses. She also enjoys riding her scooter at home, saying it is her favorite toy. She also likes to spend time in the family hot tub.

Elaina is the daughter of Paul and Penny Hazelton. She has an older sister and a younger sister.

Elaina Slone http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_youth-profile.jpg Elaina Slone

By Lance Mihm lmihm@civitasmedia.com

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.