Jim Krumel: UNOH’s presence at Daytona gets bigger

Look for the UNOH signs if you’re watching the Daytona 500 on TV in a couple of weeks.

They’ll be everywhere, including a monster 6o-foot long, 28-foot tall sign along the exit of pit row.

In the 26 years the University of Northwestern Ohio has been part of NASCAR’s premiere race, none of those years will match what’s in store for the Lima school this year.

For the first time UNOH will be the sponsor of the Daytona 500 Fan Zone, which is the place to be during Speed Week. It is located in the center of the track and will attract just fewer than 500,000 visitors in seven days,

“It is the hub of everything inside the track, the pits, camping, a place where fans go to interact,” UNOH President Jeff Jarvis said. “People can go on top of the garages and watch the teams practice. There are also windows where fans can look in and watch teams work on a car or see an inspection. There are food courts, merchandise tents, and a big stage where television crews work and concerts are held.”

Sprint used to be the Fan Zone sponsor. When it pulled out, Speedway officials contacted Jarvis.

“UNOH used to have the Battle of the Beach race. Daytona had to end that so it offered us the Fan Zone. We are the official education partner of Daytona International Speedway,” Jarvis said.

UNOH will have students working in every race during Speed Week. Including students who graduated, the number of people tops 1,400. Of those, 36 current students will be at the half-mile Volusia Speedway Park dirt track, where they will race, crew and drive cars they built.

Jarvis said, “It’s a unique experience for our students that they can go off-site and learn their trade in an environment like Daytona. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

UNOH also uses Speed Week as a time to recruit new students and to hold an off-site orientation. Its Lima campus has 125 students from Florida and 46 from Georgia enrolled. Sixty-seven students have signed up for the orientation.

The school also holds off-site orientation and recruiting during NASCAR weekends at Charlotte and Bristol, North Carolina, as well as Kentucky.

Most of the students they talk with are interested in earning degrees in high-performance motor sports, diesel mechanics, auto or ag equipment. Some take business courses. About 60 percent get associate degrees and 40 percent bachelor’s degrees.

Job placement is good, Jarvis said.

“They’ll get hired as technicians and in sales and marketing, just a variety of things.” Jarvis said. “There is a big demand for diesel, where the average age of a technician is 55. We have about a 95 percent placement there.”

UNOH is a major economic player in Lima.

It has 3,400 students, with about 1,500 living on campus. The rest live in apartments or with family. Those enrolled represent 42 states and 36 countries. It also accounts for the most hotel rooms booked in the region, so much so that Jarvis can one day see a hotel being built on campus.

Today, though, his thoughts are on Daytona. He’ll fly out Sunday. In all, UNOH will have 18 employees in Florida for the Feb. 26 race.

“It’s hard work, but it’s fun,” Jarvis said,

ROSES AND THORNS: A good sport no longer has a medal, but he gets a spot in the rose garden to make up for it.

Rose: To Wapakoneta swimmer Michael Johnston. He gave his first-place Western Buckeye League medal to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Benjamin Sealts, who finished ahead of Johnston with a record time in the 200-yard medley but was disqualified on a technicality. “You broke the record, it should be yours,” Johnston explained to Sealts when handing him the medal.

Rose: To Cory Pinks, of CPC Contractors in Bluffton, and Richard Watkins, of 1st Class Siding and Windows in Harrod. Their companies were featured on the cable TV show “Treehouse Masters” as they were hired by the show’s host to help with a $20,000 treehouse renovation in Findlay.

Rose: The unbeaten and No. 6 ranked Ohio Northern University women’s basketball team picked up its 20th win when it defeated a tough Baldwin-Wallace team, 68-43. It marks the first time Ohio Northern has held a 20-0 record. B-W took a 16-3 record into the game.

Thorn: The village of Cairo, already known as a speed trap, lowers its speed limit to 25 mph on Main Street.

Thorn: A teen fired a BB gun at a Lima school bus filled with students, breaking two windows.

PARTING SHOT: “Everything is changing. People are taking comedians seriously and politicians as a joke.” — Will Rogers

ABOUT UNOH: 5 QUICK FACTS • 3,400 students currently enrolled • 1,500 students live on campus • Students from 42 states, 36 countries • Accounts for the most hotel rooms booked in the region • Founded in 1920

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

