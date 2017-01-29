Thomas Lucente: Abortion is the worst holocaust in history

Nothing in American political life disgusts me more than the callous disregard for human life that many leftists display.

It is a scientific fact that life begins at conception. That is beyond any serious debate. The science is settled, as leftists like to say about the anthropogenic climate change myth.

Despite the knowledge that human life begins at conception, leftists still advocate permitting the murder of that human life for convenience.

It was 44 years ago last week when the Supreme Court issued one of the worst opinions in its long history: Roe v. Wade.

In Roe v. Wade, the court, using judicial magic, found a privacy right in the 14th Amendment of which even the drafters of were unaware. Indeed, when the 14th Amendment was adopted, there were at least 36 laws enacted by state or territorial legislatures limiting abortion. Clearly, the drafters of the 14th Amendment did not intend to take the power to regulate abortions from the states, where it properly belongs.

In its foggy reasoning, the court found a right that did not exist in the Constitution. Judicial activism at its finest. It was a decision that both sides of the debate found wanting.

Government has but one legitimate function and that is to protect the rights of its citizens. Period. Nothing else.

And there is no greater right than the right to life.

As mentioned previously, life begins at conception. Biologists have been telling us this for more than a century. When sperm hits egg, a new life is formed, one with its own distinct DNA. Once that occurs, government has a responsibility to protect that life.

Americans have murdered 60 million babies since the court issued its opinions. That is 60 million. That is the combined population of California and New York. Dead. That is the population of Italy. Dead.

Only 22 of the world’s 196 countries have a population greater than 60 million. Yet, we have murdered that many babies in the United States in the last 44 years under the color of law.

The abortion holocaust is hitting blacks more than any other segment of society. Some 30 percent of black pregnancies end in abortion compared to 11 percent of whites.

Yes, women have a right to their own bodies. There is no argument there. What a woman does to her body is her business and her business alone. But, as the old saying goes, your rights end where my nose begins. The woman’s right to do as she pleases with her own body ends where the life of the child begins.

This is not about regulating vaginae, as the tired pro-murder argument goes. A baby is not a vagina. It is absolutely disgusting to trivialize a child’s life with the noxious claim that protecting that child’s life is somehow “regulating a vagina.”

A woman’s right to her body does not by any legitimate definition include the right to murder the unborn child. Period. To claim otherwise is either a gross rationalization or intellectual dishonesty. There is never, ever a right to kill an innocent person and prenatally we are all innocent persons.

The baby, like it or not, has a biological right to exist in the womb for the time necessary to survive once conception occurs. Just as parents have no right to evict their children from the crib to let them die, they have no right to evict them from the womb to die.

Because life begins at conception, what the pro-murder crowd is really arguing is that somehow, the prenatal child is not as important as those of us in later stages of life. That the prenatal child lacks “personhood” and therefore does not have the protection of law and that those of us who survived the prenatal stage and made it into adulthood then somehow obtain the right to murder those still in the prenatal stage.

It is disturbing that one can think that somehow we as humans have the right to determine when personhood begins and to terminate the lives of those we have decided do not deserve the natural right to life. Every holocaust in history begins with governments taking personhood away from some group of people in order to legally kill them.

And make no mistake about it. America’s abortion regime is a holocaust, the worst in history with more than 2,500 babies being murdered in this country every single day despite abortion rates being the lowest in 40 years.

We will never be the land of the free as long as we are willing to murder our babies for comfort and convenience.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LUCENTE-Thomas-Web-1-9.jpg http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_abort2-1.jpg

By Thomas J. Lucente Jr. [email protected]

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM See past columns by Thomas J. Lucente Jr. at http://j.mp/ThomasLucente.

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.