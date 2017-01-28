HS robotics competition a program for success

VAN WERT — The subject of robotics was once confined to the pages of science fiction novels, but on Saturday, more than 30 teams from high schools in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania gathered at Van Wert High School to put their robotics skills to the test at this FIRST Tech Challenge qualifying tournament.

Back in September, teams were given a task their robots had to perform and were then challenged to design, build and program their own robot to perform that task.

“Each year, the challenge is different,” according to Zane McElroy, one of the coaches for Van Wert High School’s “USS Enterprise” robotics team. “You have to figure out the best way to score the maximum amount of points, and there are constraints that we have to build our robot within in terms of size and things like that.”

Now in its second year of existence, a team from Wapakoneta High School took part in the competition, joining Van Wert among the ranks advancing to the Ohio state tournament. For senior and team captain Kelsey Hicks, getting to Van Wert and doing well represents the culmination of many hours of hard work, even down to selling chocolate bars to raise money for materials.

“We spend every day after school from about 2:50 to sometimes 5 p.m.,” the future Ohio Northern electrical engineering student said. “Before competitions, on Thursdays and Friday nights, we’re there from after school until about 10 at night. We put a lot of work into what we do. Our coaches put in a lot of time after school that they don’t have to put in. They volunteer for that.”

For the students who take part, the benefits are more than simply working with machinery or learning how to program, according to McElroy.

“Some of the biggest benefits are problem solving, teamwork, going through the engineering design process and they gain a lot of knowledge in engineering itself,” he said. “They have to go in front of judges and talk about what they’ve done and how they got to that solution, so there’s public speaking skills. This program works with community outreach, as well, so we have to try to spread engineering and [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] education to the community and surrounding areas.”

Members of the 4149 Terabytes robotics team from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pose for a photo after winning the Inspire Award, the top award available during the FIRST Tech Challenge qualifying tournament at Van Wert High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FirstTechChallenge.jpg Members of the 4149 Terabytes robotics team from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pose for a photo after winning the Inspire Award, the top award available during the FIRST Tech Challenge qualifying tournament at Van Wert High School. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

The future is today

