Prosecutor says witnesses link man to Lima bar shooting

LIMA — A prosecutor said Tuesday witnesses will prove Donovan Peoples shot a man inside a local bar last year.

But Peoples’ attorney said the evidence is not clear, and there’s no way to show Peoples fired the gun.

The statements were made Tuesday during the first day of trial for the 19-year-old Peoples, who is charged with felonious assault with a gun, illegal possession of a gun in a liquor permit premise, having a gun under a court sanction and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

The shooting happened March 28 at the G-Spot Bar at 126 E. North St. Joshua Jamison was struck by a bullet but survived, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Tony Miller said.

Read more about this story in Wednesday’s The Lima News.

Tony Miller http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Assistant-Prosecutor-Tony-Miller.jpg Tony Miller Donovan Peoples http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Donovan-Peoples-17-.jpg Donovan Peoples

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.