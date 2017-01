DELPHOS — Delphos Public Library will host “Big Bad Wolf” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

The program is for children ages 3 to 7 at the library, located at 309 W. Second St., Delphos.

For more information contact Rachel Strahm at 419-695-4015.

