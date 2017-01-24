Columbus police identify 2 people found dead in car about to be set on fire

COLUMBUS — Two men found dead inside a parked car in Columbus that police say someone was trying to light on fire have been identified.

Officers were called to the scene late Monday night for a report of a man trying to light a rag on fire that was shoved inside the gas tank of a parked car. Police on Tuesday identified the two men found unresponsive inside the car as 22-year-old Caleb Jordan Killen and 22-year-old Jawuan Lamont Wade Reynolds.

Police say Killen and Reynolds were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the fire was not successful and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

