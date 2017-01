LIMA — The Senior Citizens Services Center offers a free program, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Center, 3400 W. Elm St., Lima. For more information or to register, call 1-800-272-3900.

The program is offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, and will be led by Linda Pollitz, of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Lima office.

