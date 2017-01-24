Cleveland City Council authorizes dirt bike track proposal

CLEVELAND — A hotly debated proposal to build a dirt bike track in Cleveland as an alternative to the dangers of urban riding was approved by city council.

The legislation, which passed at Monday’s council meeting, authorizes city administrators to move forward with a $2.3 million project to construct the track at the Marion Motley Playfield. A developer will now be selected to design the park and an outside vendor will be hired to manage and maintain it for five years.

Opponents of the proposal have long voiced concerns about the track’s necessity, how residents will get their bikes to the park and how Cleveland’s capital improvements plan may be affected.

Councilman Michael Polensek says he’s unsure whether any other projects were canceled as a result of city council green-lighting the track.

