LIMA — Stephanie Jones is the guest speaker at the Lima Rotary Club meeting held at noon, Jan. 30, at Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center, #7 Town Square, Lima.

Jones will be talking about opiate addiction and helping others break their addictions through the Heroin Epidemic Leadership Project (HELP).

