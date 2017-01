ST. MARYS — Mike Bartell, of Toledo, will speak to the St. Marys Rotary Club at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, about the Orbit of Discovery, “The All-Ohio Space Shuttle Mission.”

Meetings are at St. Marys Eagles, 404 E. Spring St., St. Marys.

