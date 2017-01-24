Last call for nominations for 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging has issued a last call for nominations for the 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The deadline to nominate someone for the honor is Monday, Feb. 6.

In addition to being age 60 or older, nominees must be native-born Ohioans or residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60.

Honorees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in May.

Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, athletes and more. More than 450 older Ohioans are in the Hall of Fame, including John and Annie Glenn, Earle Bruce, Rocco Scotti, Paul Newman, and Bob and Jewell Evans.

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

