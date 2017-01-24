Columbus Grove man faces aggravated vehicular assault indictment after allegedly running over woman

LIMA — A Columbus Grove man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that accuse him of striking a woman with his car while she crossed Spencerville Road on Thanksgiving Day.

Curtis M. Miller, 34, was indicted on aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

If convicted of all charges, he could face up to four years in prison.

He has a pretrial scheduled for Feb. 3.

The woman, 23-year-old Whitney Allen of Lima, suffered numerous broken bones and injuries after she was hit at 1 a.m. after leaving J’s American Pub at 2307 Spencerville Road. She was crossing the road and walking along the north edge of Spencerville Road to get to the parking lot of Fat Jack’s Pizza to meet a ride when she was struck, Lima police reported.

Curtis Miller was in the parking lot at J’s with a woman in his car for a while before he decided to drive away. The windows were fogged in the car, and Miller drove off. He struck Allen just after he pulled onto Spencerville Road, Det. Kent Miller of the Lima Police Department said.

Allen was at the edge of the road where it is legal to walk if there are no sidewalks, Miller said.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

