Elm Street, Town Square projects close to starting

LIMA — A project that has been on the minds of city administrators for nearly 20 years, the Elm Street railroad grade separation, which would create an underpass on East Elm Street under the Indiana & Ohio Railroad on Lima’s east side, is now closer to getting underway, even to the point where a starting date has been announced.

Lima City Council unanimously voted to approve two ordinances Monday that would put the city in consideration for more than $640,000 in Transportation Alternative Program funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation. These funds would cover 95 percent of the costs of constructing lighted pedestrian pathways for the grade separation project, as well as landscaping costs. The second ordinance would allow the city to apply for $3 million from the State Infrastructure Bank, which would then be paid off over time through future allocations committed through the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission, the city and other sources, according to Public Works Director Howard Elstro.

“This enables us to borrow against future allocations so that we can be ready to sell the project in the first quarter of 2018,” he said. “These last few ordinances and a few more actions in the weeks to come position us perfectly so that we can take advantage of the ODOT funds, the federal funds and the local shares we have gathered up for this project. We have been pursuing this project for about 19 years, and it’s really exciting to be in the home stretch.”

Council also passed an ordinance allowing the city to enter into a $506,900 contract with Hume Supply for the demolition of several buildings around the southeast quadrant of Town Square to help move the Rhodes State Center for Health Science Education and Innovation forward.

“I’m glad to see this ordinance,” Council President John Nixon said ahead of the unanimous vote. “It will be good to see some activity happening on this project and seeing it go forward.”

Elstro said demolitions are still pending a final contract review and signature from both the city and Hume Supply. He anticipated activity to begin on Town Square “in the next several weeks.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

