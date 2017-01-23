Town Hall meeting results in few questions

ELIDA — A slight crowd turned out Monday for a public meeting to discuss the proposed new town hall to be built in Elida.

The few questions that came from the crowd of 13 people included costs of the structure, size, the need for the facility and the amount of noise that will be generated from the building. The village plans to relocate the current structure located at 200 W. Main St. to East Main Street, at the former location of Mike’s Donuts, next to Neidert’s Motors.

Elida Mayor Kim Hardy said the building has been “on the back of everybody’s minds for 10 years, and we’ve been seriously working on it for five years.

“It will be a single-story building with all administrative offices as well as the Police Department,” Hardy said.

City Administrator Dave Metzger said there were several issues with the current building, including space, basement issues, and only one bathroom that is shared between all offices as well as space donated to the Allen County Public Library.

“There are bricks crumbling and roof repair needs done,” Metzger said. “We would have to answer to the public if we tried to save a $10,000 piece of land with $100,000 of repairs.”

The 4,637-square-foot structure will be built by Coleman Builders in Ottawa at a cost of $1.02 million. The project could be started as early as March and completed as early as October.

Several residents commented on historical concerns with the building, and city officials agreed.

“We haven’t completely ignored the history,” said Councilman Toby Jenkins. “If there was something we could do about it, we would.”

Metzger said the current building would be sold by silent auction, assuming the construction of the new building is approved after its three readings.

Elida Mayor Kim Hardy discusses details of the proposed new town hall building in Elida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_town-hall-elida-Cropped.jpg Elida Mayor Kim Hardy discusses details of the proposed new town hall building in Elida. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

