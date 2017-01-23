Former substitute teacher indicted on charge of having sex with student

OTTAWA — A former substitute teacher in Putnam County was indicted Monday on one count of sexual battery and six counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Jessica L. Storer, 28, of Pandora, faces up to three years in prison on the sexual battery charge, which is a felony. The alcohol charges are first-degree misdemeanors and carry up to six months in jail each.

Storer is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court at her arraignment. In almost all cases, defendants plead not guilty.

Investigators accused Storer of having sex with a male student from Pandora-Gilboa High School on Nov. 26 at her home at 202 South Ave., Pandora. Pandora Police Chief Scott Stant arrested Storer on Dec. 21 after an investigation into a tip he received Dec. 12.

Stant was told Storer was a substitute teacher for Pandora-Gilboa schools and that she had provided alcohol to minors at her home. He also was told Storer had sexual intercourse with a male student she had in class, according to court records.

Stant contacted the father of the teenager, who gave him permission to speak with his son. The boy said he was at Storer’s home the evening of Nov. 25 and spent the night. He said he drank alcohol Storer provided, according to court records.

The teenager told the police chief he had sexual intercourse with Storer on the morning of Nov. 26 at her home, according to court records.

Stant interviewed Storer on Dec. 13, and she admitted to having sex with the teenager, according to court records.

Storer was a substitute teacher through the Putnam County Educational Service Center but her name was removed from the list of substitutes after the allegation surfaced. She had only been on the substitute list since September.

Accused of sex with teen

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

