Marathon exec gives lead donation for new engineering building at ONU

ADA — Ohio Northern University alumnus Craig O. Pierson and his wife, Kay, of Bowling Green, have made a lead gift toward a new engineering building at the university, according to ONU.

The gift will “make an impact on future students,” according to a statement released by the university.

The proposed 105,000-square-foot facility for the T.J. Smull College of Engineering will be nearly twice the size of the current 55,000-square-foot Biggs Engineering Building and will feature space for collaboration, class projects and community-building, according to the university.

To date, a total of $12 million has been committed toward the total fundraising goal of $15 million for the building.

Pierson, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio Northern in 1978, worked as a pipeline engineer at Marathon Pipe Line Co. and in 2011 became president of Marathon Pipe Line LLC.

