SpartanNash: 70K to food banks in 2016, including West Ohio in Lima

GRAND RAPIDS — The SpartanNash Foundation, the charitable arm of grocery distributor SpartanNash, announced it donated $70,000 to 14 community food pantries in 13 states, including $5,000 each to the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima and Our Daily Bread in Bellefontaine.

“Donations like this support our Foundation’s mission of ending hunger while also building relationships where they matter most – in our local communities,” Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to support these distribution center partner pantries and do our part to put food on peoples’ tables.”

Since 2004, the company’s distribution centers have donated nearly $1 million to community food bank and pantry partners.

“We are just extremely grateful,” said Linda Hamilton, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank. “Each dollar equals six meals and helps feed a lot of people in the 11 counties we serve.”

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_News-36.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.