Millner awarded $1,000 scholarship from Altrusa International of Lima

LIMA — Nicole Millner, 34, currently enrolled in Apollo Career Center’s Multi-Craft Industrial program, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Altrusa International of Lima. As the single mother of two, Millner was the ideal candidate for the scholarship, which enables a nontraditional student to complete his or her education and return to the workforce. Women often do not seek out a career in the industrial field.

Millner works 44 to 66 hours per week and hopes to teach her children that nothing is easy and they have to work for everything they want. With hard work and perseverance, they can achieve anything.