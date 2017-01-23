New date for REO Speedwagon concert in Van Wert

VAN WERT — The rock band REO Speedwagon has changed its concert date at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, 10700 state Route 118 S, from Saturday, April 29 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

In a statement, organizers at Niswonger said the change came “at the request of the artist and due to circumstances beyond their scheduling control.”

All previously printed purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. Prices range from $40 to $99. Individual tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1. The pre-show prime rib dinner special hosted by the Willow Bend Country Club will still be available on May 21. The prime rib dinner is available to order online at NPACVW.org.

REO Speedwagon was at the height of its popularity in the 1980s and has a string of classic rock hits, including “Keep on Lovin’ You,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Roll with the Changes” and “Ridin’ the Storm Out.” They’ve sold 40 million albums.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_calendar-79.jpg