Glam rock band headlines Punk! Valentines

VAN WERT — A punk/glam rock band, Vanity Crash from Cleveland, will perform at the Punk! Valentines event at Wassenberg Art Center from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 18.

Vanity Crash will bring with it Bowieoke, karaoke with some Bowie-esque elements included.

Tickets are $35 for WAC members, $40 for individuals, $50 for couples who are WAC members, $55 for regular price couples. Tickets include food and door prizes entries. People should research the glam, punk-rock era and dress accordingly. Call 419-238-6837 for tickets.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0304cmyk.jpg