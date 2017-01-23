Appellate court upholds conviction of drug dealer who said sheriff set him up to get out paying debt

LIMA — An appellate court upheld Monday the appeal by a convicted drug dealer who said Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish set him up to get out of paying a debt.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Demond Liles. Liles was appealing partly on the grounds Crish set him up to get out of paying $20,000 he said he let Crish borrow.

Liles was convicted of four counts of trafficking in cocaine with a vehicle forfeiture. One of the charges had a major drug offender specification. Liles entered a plea to the charges in exchange for 11 other charges being dropped. He was sentenced in 2014 to 25 years in prison.

Crish is resigning at the end of the month but has cited other reasons including dealing with lawsuits filed by other people alleging Crish owes them thousands of dollars. The FBI also is investigating Crish, who has admitted to having a gambling problem and is seeking treatment for it.

Read a PDF of the appellate decision.