VAN WERT — The Paws & Palettes fundraiser is 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert.

The event benefits the Van Wert County Humane Society and Wassenberg Art Center.

Attendees will create a glowing winter scene. Cost is $35, covering materials, and your first glass of wine or beer. Register before Jan. 25 by calling 419-238-6837 or registering online at http://bit.ly/2jhAp6I.

