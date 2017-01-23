Center to focus on global fight against human trafficking

CINCINNATI — Activists dedicated to helping end human trafficking globally will talk about their efforts at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Besides attending a panel discussion Monday evening, the “Trafficking: The Road to Freedom” program offers visitors a chance to tour the center’s exhibit on trafficking and modern slavery with staffers. The exhibition is titled “Invisible: Slavery Today.”

The program is free to the public, although RSVP’s are requested.

The center along the Ohio River opened in 2004 and focuses on the inspirational “Underground Railroad” network that helped slaves reach freedom and on the continuing fights for freedom around the world.

