Lima-area gas prices drop a dime in past week

LIMA — Prices dropped at the pump more than a dime compared to last week, according to prices recorded by GasBuddy.com.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.053 per gallon on Monday morning, down 10.7 cents from last week. It’s also down 33.5 cents compared to last month’s average.

Prices dipped below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline at several stations. The Murphy USA location on Lima’s Harding Highway led the list at $1.970.

Still, prices are up 54.3 cents compared to last year’s average.

Prices could continue downward until the markets can completely understand the impact of President Donald Trump’s “America First Energy Plan,” which pushes for independence from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“While it’s too soon to speculate what such a plan might mean in the long term for prices at the pump, for now we expect another week of nominal decreases in retail gas prices,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Refineries are unloading winter-blend gasoline at ‘fire sale’ prices.”

Ohio ranked No. 7 in having the least expensive prices in the country, at its lowest levels so far this year. The average price was $2.115 on Monday morning, down 12.9 cents from last week’s average and down 22.7 cents from last month’s average. Still, it was 53.9 cents higher than last year’s average of $1.576.

The lowest prices in the region were in Shelby County, at $2.008, followed by Allen County, Auglaize County ($2.072), Hardin County ($2.076), Hancock County ($2.078), Putnam County ($2.082), Mercer County ($2.131), Van Wert ($2.184) and Logan County ($2.189).

