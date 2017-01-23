Discussion of discrimination of people with albinism

VAN WERT — The existence and causes of evil will be explored at Lifetree Cafe from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

“Confronting Evil: One Man Takes a Stand” will feature a filmed interview with Under the Same Sun founder Peter Ash. His organization is dedicated to helping people with the genetic condition of albinism who often live in cultures where the dominant skin tone is much darker, and they stand out.

Admission is free. Lifetree Cafe is located at Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St., Van Wert. People can enter on Court Street and park behind the courthouse.

