Councilor urges Elida residents to attend tonight’s meeting

As many people are aware, the Village of Elida has been in the process of preparing to build a new town hall for well over a year. The village of Elida will be holding a public hearing for the purpose of informing the public about plans to proceed with the project and to obtain public comment about the project.

I urge all Elida residents, as well as any others interested, to attend. The Public Hearing will be held today (Monday, Jan. 23) at 7 p.m. in the current Elida Village Hall. The Elida Village offices are located at 200 W. Main Street with the entrance on Plum St. Public parking is available on both Main and Plum streets.

The meeting will include an explanation for the need and uses of the proposed new town hall. Visual images of the proposed facility will also be available for the public to see.

In addition, there will be time for the public to ask questions concerning the proposed project.

As an Elida village councilor, I believe it is imperative that the residents understand the issues concerning this project including financing and what to do with the current town hall. Legislation is expected to be prepared to begin the project and put the related issues on their first reading Tuesday night with the idea of starting the project in March.

I will look forward to seeing many of you in attendance.

Claude Paxton, Elida