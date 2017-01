LIMA — The Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter will host its monthly support group from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Crossroads Church of God, 775 S. Thayer Road, Lima.

The support group is an open, small-group setting that encourages discussion among Lupus patients and their families to share their experiences and ask questions.

