LIMA — “Around the Spartan” is back with three new hosts and news about everything that happens at Lima Senior High School.

This year’s hosts are Je’Nautica Luster, Aaron Bennett and Jelisa Austin. Senior Haley Vermillion handles the recording each week.

The show is a product of Lima Senior’s DECA program and is recorded weekly in the school’s studio. Teachers can play the show to students on Friday, and the show also is available on YouTube.