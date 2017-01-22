New prosecutor to back NAACP bid for grand jury transcripts

CLEVELAND (AP) — The new county prosecutor says he will back an NAACP effort in Cleveland seeking release of parts of transcripts from the grand jury that declined to charge police involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The black boy playing with a pellet gun was killed in November 2014 at a city recreation area. He was shot by patrolman Timothy Loehmann within seconds of a cruiser driven by patrolman Frank Garmback coming to a stop near the boy.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2iJDmOz ) he plans to support a court petition by the organization for the release of statements former county prosecutor Timothy McGinty made in December 2015 before recommending a grand jury not charge the patrolmen.

The NAACP has said it isn’t seeking witness testimony.

Co-president Michael Nelson said he wants to know exactly what McGinty or his lawyers told the grand jury at the end of the presentation of evidence, and information on what the grand jury decided.

O’Malley’s support doesn’t guarantee the documents will be released. He also said his office doesn’t plan to revisit the case unless new evidence is revealed. He said if that happens, he would ask for a special prosecutor to take over.

O’Malley defeated McGinty in the Democratic primary last year.

The city earlier this month announced that disciplinary hearings will be held over the internal charges recommended against both Loehmann and Garmback.

Loehmann was accused of lying on his Cleveland police application and failing to mention problems he had while working for another police department. Garmback was accused of driving his cruiser too close to the boy and failing to report the time he arrived at the scene.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association has said that neither officer did anything wrong that day.